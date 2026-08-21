Rahul Gandhi on dharna outside DCP office, demands FIR over pellet gun use during Jantar Mantar protest

Congress has alleged that RAF personnel used pellet guns during the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, after injury cases surfaced in the following days.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday staged a dharna outside Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station with a pellet-gun victim alleging police inaction over filing an FIR. Gandhi accompanied 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who allegedly sustained pellet-gun injuries during the July 20 Gen Z protests, to the station.

Visuals captured Gandhi walking in with Lochab and others, catching police officials off guard. Following the alleged refusal by cops to register the FIR, Gandhi launched a sit-in outside the station, asserting he would not leave until the complaint was formally filed.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi present at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.



Congress Sources say - "On the 14th, Sahil Lochav (injured during Jantar Mantar protest) went with his lawyers to Delhi Police and gave a written complaint. They refused to… pic.twitter.com/AUbzi2s2pM — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

“Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition is on a dharna outside DCP office, New Delhi alleging that ‘Delhi Police refused to file FIR in the Pellet gun victim case’,” Congress said in a post on X.

Congress has alleged that RAF personnel used pellet guns during the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, after injury cases surfaced in the following days. While Delhi Police has repeatedly denied using pellet guns, the CRPF has not commented on the matter so far.

Earlier on July 25, Rahul Gandhi had launched a direct attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him personally responsible for police action and excessive use of force, including allegedly using pellet guns, against student protesters in the national capital.'

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi alleged that Shah authorised the usage of lethal weapons during the protests, citing it as a fundamental issue in Parliament.

"We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students. He authorised the shooting of our students. He authorised the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns, against our students. For us, this is a fundamental issue. We will not accept our own forces shooting at the future of India. This will be a major issue in Parliament," he said.Gandhi emphasised that the protests were a direct outcome of the failed "education system, media system, and job creation system" in the country, adding that this could seriously impact the country in case of an economic crisis in the future."

The students are also demanding an apology from the Prime Minister. This protest has happened, and the deeper reason behind it is that India's systems- the job creation system, education system, institutional system, and media system have been destroyed. They have ceased to function effectively.

There are consequences to this. We are now facing a serious economic crisis. During times of serious economic crisis, these systems become even more important. The government should understand that what has happened here is just one step in a much deeper problem," he said.