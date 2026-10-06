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Rahul Gandhi On Dharna: LoP leads roadside sit-in at ECI gate, demanding removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, says 'it's done, bro'

The Congress MP was stopped by multiple layers of police barricades, Rahul Gandhi climbed onto one of them and waved a large national flag, prompting loud cheers from INDIA bloc leaders and workers who had assembled in large numbers to seek the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi On Dharna: LoP leads roadside sit-in at ECI gate, demanding removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, says 'it's done, bro'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi atop the barricades (Photo/ANI)
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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pushed through a large gathering of protesters this morning and headed towards the Election Commission of India's (ECI) building, as supporters behind him raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar demanding his resignation.

The Congress MP was stopped by multiple layers of police barricades, Rahul Gandhi climbed onto one of them and waved a large national flag, prompting loud cheers from INDIA bloc leaders and workers who had assembled in large numbers to seek the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter list cleanup exercise.

'Gyanesh, it's done, bro'

During the protest he was seen holding the poster which read, "Gyanesh, it's done, bro. Time to resign."

This poster came to light after Salman Khan took to his X account and requested Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike in July, when the climate activist was protesting at Jantar Mantar. At that time, the Bollywood actor wrote, "Sonam, it's done, bro." The post on X went viral, becoming the lingua franca of the online world and a ready-made meme template. It has since been used extensively by students and protesters.

The newest to adopt it is Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gnadhi was detained along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and taken away in a police bus. But the Gandhi brother-sister duo jumped out of the bus and headed towards the ECI building.

Rahul Gnadhi jumps over barricade

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, climbed atop heavy iron barriers near the NITI Aayog office, waving the tricolour while marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, along with his fellow MPs, were also seen atop the barricades as Delhi Police personnel attempted to halt the advancing march along the high-security corridor en route to Nirvachan Sadan.

Raising slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the INDIA bloc leaders and supporters took to the streets of the national capital as their march towards the Election Commission began.

The march by Opposition MPs began at the Parliament premises and headed for Nirvachan Sadan, which houses the Election Commission headquarters. Holding banners that said "Save Democracy", they shouted slogans against Gyanesh Kumar.

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