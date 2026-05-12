‘Rahul Gandhi of Tamil Nadu’: BJP attacks Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatan Dharma remark

The remarks drew immediate criticism from the BJP, with spokesperson CR Kesavan calling it a toxic rant."Udayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamil Nadu, peddling divisive hate politics.

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin, again expressed remarks against the Sanatan Dharma, calling for its "eradication."Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated."

The remarks drew immediate criticism from the BJP, with spokesperson CR Kesavan calling it a toxic rant."Udayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamil Nadu, peddling divisive hate politics. Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol, and he insulted & boycotted the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir. Like Rahul Gandhi, who has been rejected for the past 3 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanidhi Stalin, despite being punished and ousted by the Tamil people, continues with his toxic rant. What better can you expect from the divisive DMK, which opposed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam and whose CM never wished the people of Tamil Nadu on Deepavali? A DMK MP and former Union minister had outrageously remarked that Hinduism is a menace to only to India but to the entire world. These repeat offenders need to keep in mind that the state emblem of Tamilnadu has a temple Gopuram and the people of Tamilnadu will not forget nor forgive such flagrant abuse and insult of their faith and sentiments," he said.

Udhayanidhi has made such remarks in the past as well, and invited a strong criticism not just from political leaders but also from the court.On January 21, this year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on January 20 quashed the FIR registered in 2023 by the Tiruchi city police against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly "distorting the comments" made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

Justice S Srimathy, while allowing the petition, observed that the remarks made by Udhayanidhi amounted to "hate speech."Elaborating on the issue, the judge said the minister's speech must be examined in its entirety."He stated that Sanatana Dharma should not merely be resisted or opposed, but should be abolished or eradicated. In Tamil, the expression used was not Sanatana ethirppu (opposition to Sanatana), but Sanatana ozhippu (eradication of Sanatana)," Justice Srimathy noted.

Meanwhile, today, the newly formed Assembly met after CM Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) recorded a thumping victory in the elections. TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. Prabhakar, who was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan.

Addressing the Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin praised Chief Minister Vijay for meeting the DMK leadership and called for "political civility" in the House. He said that the ruling government and the opposition should work together for the development of the state. Further, he also expressed concerns over Vande Mataram, the national song, being played ahead of Tamil Nadu's State song at the swearing-in ceremony.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Yesterday, the CM came and got wishes from our leader and many others. That political civility should continue in this House also. Even if we are on different rows as the ruling government and opposition party, we all should work together for Tamil Nadu's development. This is the wish of people also. CM and the opposition leader, we studied at the same college. But in politics, we are seniors. We would like to share our experience and knowledge. You also be ready to accept our suggestions."Recalling the DMK government's tussle with former Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the LoP added, "Tamil state song was played at the third spot. Opposition parties have expressed concern. The ruling government gave clarification.

In the West Bengal CM ceremony event, there was no Vande Mataram. But here it was played. You all know who the Governor is there. What he demanded when he was here as Governor. The government should not allow this to happen again. The Tamil state song should never be pushed to the second spot. We should protect our customs. After years, women legislators have come here. We are happy to see it. Congratulations. We will be a healthy opposition in Tamil Nadu."

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA India but is published from ANI)