Rahul Gandhi met Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' amid Doklam stand-off, his love for nation is 'fake': Nadda

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his attacks on Centre regarding the India China clash in the Galwan Valley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' during the Doklam stand-off and alleged that his love for the nation is 'fake'.

The BJP chief made the remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed BJP District Committee office 'Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala."The people of India know that Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador secretly during the Doklam stand-off and you misled the nation and did not inform the country. India got to know only when the Chinese Ambassador broadcast your picture with him online. This 'love for your nation' is fake," he said.

"You've missed all 11 defence committee meetings. This is how you run a country?" Nadda added. The BJP national president also urged the workers of United Democratic Front, Left Democratic Front and the Congress to join his party.

"UDF, LDF, Congress have always kept the nation in the dark. I call upon the workers and people of Kerala to leave LDF, UDF and Congress to join the BJP and make the state stronger," he said.Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi asked Centre about what had happened that China "took away" the sacred land of India."What had happened that China took away the sacred land of Mother India during Modi ji's tenure?" the Congress leader wrote on Twitter, translated from Hindi.20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.(With ANI inputs)