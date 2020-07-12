Rahul Gandhi met Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' amid Doklam stand-off, his love for nation is 'fake': Nadda

Headlines

After Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with these two stars: 'I am waiting for...'

Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan expresses 'deep disappointment' over Sanju Samson’s exclusion from Team India squad

'Salah was ready to go to Saudi Arabia but...': West Ham striker Michail Antonio makes shocking claim

Women's Reservation Bill: History of women participation in Lok Sabha

UK says India trade talks 'continue as before' amid Canada allegations

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with these two stars: 'I am waiting for...'

Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan expresses 'deep disappointment' over Sanju Samson’s exclusion from Team India squad

'Salah was ready to go to Saudi Arabia but...': West Ham striker Michail Antonio makes shocking claim

9 must-watch dark Korean thrillers on Netflix

Home workout: Exercises to get ripped without equipment 

6 food items that are easy to digest

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

After Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with these two stars: 'I am waiting for...'

Pallavi Joshi shuts down trolls calling The Vaccine War 'agenda-driven' film: 'They aren't my audience'

Nana Patekar comments on end of superstardom era, remembers Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor: 'Aaj kal har hafte...'

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Gandhi met Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' amid Doklam stand-off, his love for nation is 'fake': Nadda

JP Nadda on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' during the Doklam stand-off and alleged that his love for the nation is 'fake'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 04:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his attacks on Centre regarding the India China clash in the Galwan Valley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' during the Doklam stand-off and alleged that his love for the nation is 'fake'.

The BJP chief made the remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed BJP District Committee office 'Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala."The people of India know that Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador secretly during the Doklam stand-off and you misled the nation and did not inform the country. India got to know only when the Chinese Ambassador broadcast your picture with him online. This 'love for your nation' is fake," he said.

"You've missed all 11 defence committee meetings. This is how you run a country?" Nadda added. The BJP national president also urged the workers of United Democratic Front, Left Democratic Front and the Congress to join his party.

"UDF, LDF, Congress have always kept the nation in the dark. I call upon the workers and people of Kerala to leave LDF, UDF and Congress to join the BJP and make the state stronger," he said.Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi asked Centre about what had happened that China "took away" the sacred land of India."What had happened that China took away the sacred land of Mother India during Modi ji's tenure?" the Congress leader wrote on Twitter, translated from Hindi.20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida news: Schools, colleges to remain closed on this date; check details

Delhi Metro: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Airport line, mingles with people during ride

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio AirFiber in India, plans start at Rs 599, 1000 mbps speed at Rs 3999, check details

‘Old is gold’: How Old Parliament building became India’s symbol of democracy, know rich history

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE