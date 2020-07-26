Rahul Gandhi, mend your ways - decoding what PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' where he talked about several things, including Kargil Vijay Diwas, and said Pakistan stabbed India in the back, but we demonstrated our might and the world watched.

While paying tribute to the Kargil martyrs, PM Modi quoted former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Red Fort Speech in 1999, weeks after the war, in which he cited Gandhi Ji's mantra.

Following that, he went a step ahead and gave his own mantra.

"Kargil has given us another Mantra- And the Mantra was – before taking any important decision, we should think whether our step, our endeavor is befitting to the honour of the soldier who laid down his life in those remote mountains," the Prime Minister said.

In simple terms, the statement means that before taking any decision or doing something, think whether it is worthy of the sacrifice made by our brave soldiers.

PM Modi said that our actions should never lower the morale of our brave forces, adding that sometimes, we forward content despite knowing that it is fake and it could lower the morale of the forces, their families or harm national unity.

"These days, battles are fought not just on borders; they are fought within the country too, on many fronts simultaneously. And every countryman has to decide his or her role in that," he stated.

The remarks can be clearly linked with the recent statements of Rahul Gandhi, who has only questioned the bravery of our forces, tried to demoralise them and show a false picture of disunity among 130 crore Indians.

Perhaps, it is time for Rahul and his dynasty to hear what Vajpayee and Modi said.

A subtle yet not-so-subtle warning for China

During the radio programme, PM Modi said,

“à¤¬à¤¯à¤°à¥‚ à¤…à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤•à¤¾à¤¹à¥‚ à¤¸à¥‹à¤‚ | à¤œà¥‹ à¤•à¤° à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ à¤…à¤¨à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥‚ à¤¸à¥‹à¤‚ ||

Which means, to the wicked, enmity with one and all for no reason comes naturally.

In the name of Kargil, PM again conveyed a stern warning to China and described it at 'Dusht' (evil), saying that it is in some people's (read: China's) nature to keep making enemies.

Such enmity will eventually prove to be expensive for the 'Dusht' itself, like Pakistan did in the case of Kargil.