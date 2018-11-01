Rahul Gandhi meets Chandrababu Naidu; discusses 'issue of opposition unity'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying to unite the opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, Thursday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi here, sources said.

The meeting comes amid seat-sharing talks between the two parties for the Assemby elections.

"I had a good meeting today with Shri Chandrababu Naidu. Amongst other things, we discussed the issue of opposition unity. I look forward to carrying forward our dialogue and to working together in the upcoming state and general elections," Rahul Gandhi tweeted

Earlier in the day, Naidu met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here.

Naidu "coincidentally" also met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and briefly discussed about the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together.