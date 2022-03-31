Rahul Gandhi leads Congress MPs' protest, demands Centre bring rising fuel prices under control

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged a protest at Vijay Chowk on Thursday against the fuel price hike.

Staging a protest against the fuel price hike, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the BJP-led Centre bring the rising fuel prices under control.

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged a protest at Vijay Chowk on Thursday against the fuel price hike. Senior party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Shakti Sinh Gohil, and others were present at the protest.

"In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel price have been increased nine times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today," Rahul Gandhi told media persons at Vijay Chowk.

The Congress leaders protested with cutouts of LPG cylinders and placards having the slogans 'Rollback fuel price hike'. "Today, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are holding nationwide protests against fuel & LPG price hike," said Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We had predicted that as soon as elections in five states will conclude, the fuel prices will be hiked. We demand that fuel prices be rolled back. The government cannot understand the difficulties being faced by the public because of rising fuel prices," Leader of Congress at Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

To take on the BJP-led central government on the issues of inflation and fuel price hike, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.