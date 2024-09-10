Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on PM Modi in US, says, 'darr nahi lagta ab...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Meet man who owns biggest modern home in US worth Rs 1045 crore, runs Rs 11620 crore company, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

8 Indian films that took years to make

8 Indian films that took years to make

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on PM Modi in US, says, 'darr nahi lagta ab...'

Speaking at an Indian diaspora event in Herndon, Virginia, he claimed that the fear of PM Modi among the people has disappeared

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on PM Modi in US, says, 'darr nahi lagta ab...'
Image source: X/@INCIndia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. Speaking at an Indian diaspora event in Herndon, Virginia, he claimed that the fear of PM Modi among the people has disappeared.

Gandhi accused the BJP and Modi of spreading fear and pressure on small businesses through various agencies, but said this fear vanished after the election. “It took them years to create this fear, but it disappeared in seconds,” he said. He added that the image of PM Modi’s strength and dominance has faded, calling it "history now."

The Congress leader, who also met students at Georgetown University, said that the BJP does not understand India’s diversity. “India is a union of different traditions, music, and dance, but the BJP claims it is not a union,” he alleged.

While the BJP has not officially responded to Gandhi’s comments, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised him harshly, calling him a “black spot” on Indian democracy. Bhatia accused Gandhi of making damaging remarks during his foreign visits, saying it weakens the country’s democracy. He also referred to an old memorandum of understanding between the Congress and the Chinese Communist Party to question Gandhi’s credibility.

Bhatia further condemned Gandhi’s views on women’s roles, as expressed in a recent event, and rejected his claims that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) holds regressive beliefs about women.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, A18 Bionic chip for Rs...

Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, A18 Bionic chip for Rs...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC asks CBI to submit fresh status report on September 17, says 'don't want to guide..'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC asks CBI to submit fresh status report on September 17, says 'don't want to guide..'

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first post after birth of their baby girl

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first post after birth of their baby girl

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement