Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims the main issue in India now is that of...

During his visit to Junagadh in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that the turmoil in Manipur has been going on for a long time. He told reporters, "The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 03:04 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Manipur. 

Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's Manipur visit

During his visit to Junagadh in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that the turmoil in Manipur has been going on for a long time. He told reporters, “The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now.”

Reiterating his “vote theft” jibe, Gandhi once again alleged that the election mandates in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls were “stolen”. “But the main issue in the country is that of ‘Vote Chori’. The election mandates in Haryana and Maharashtra were stolen. People everywhere are saying ‘Vote Chor’,” he said.

Prime Minister PM Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, along with Mizoram, where he will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project. Earlier, Congress General Secretary in-Charge Communications Jairam Ramesh had criticised PM Modi’s proposed visit to Manipur, calling it an insult to the people of the state.

Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi's upcoming three-hour visit to Manipur

In a post on X, the Congress MP shared a newspaper clipping about preparations for the visit and said it appeared that the prime minister would spend only three hours in Manipur.

Jairam Ramesh wrote, “The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours–yes, just 3 hours–in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?”

“This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months. Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur,” he added.

