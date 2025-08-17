'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Rahul Gandhi kickstarts ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, to cover Bihar’s 20 districts, 1,300 km, know full schedule

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ across Bihar will cover more than 20 districts, spanning 1,300 kilometres over 16 days. The Voter Adhikaar Yatra is a campaign led by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 07:44 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ across Bihar starts from today.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ across Bihar will cover more than 20 districts, spanning 1,300 kilometres over 16 days. The Voter Adhikaar Yatra is a campaign led by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged “vote theft” and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “16 days 20+ districts 1,300+ km We are coming among the people with the Voter Adhikaar Yatra. This is the fight to protect the most fundamental democratic right - ‘one person, one vote.’ Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution.”

What is the schedule of Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikaar Yatra?

As per the schedule shared by the Congress MP himself, the ‘Vote Adhikaar Yatra’ will kickstart from Sasaram district of the state on August 17 and will conclude in the state's capital city, Patna, on September 1. On August 17, the yatra will kickstart from Sasaram, Dehri on Sone, Rohtas, while on August 18, the journey will continue in Kutumba, Aurangabad, Deo and Guraru. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of Mahagathbandhan will visit Punama Wazirganj, Gaya, to Barbiga via Nawada on August 19.On August 21, the leaders will visit Teen Mohani Durga Mandir, Sheikhpura to Munger via Sikandra, Jamui and on August 22, they will visit Chandan Bagh Chowk, Munger to Bhagalpur via Sultanganj.

The campaign will cover Barari, Kursela to Purnia via Korha and Katihar on August 2 and 3, while it will cover Kushkibag, Purnia to Narpatganj via Chandni Chowk, Araria on August 24. On August 26, the yatra will be conducted in Hussain Chowk, Supaul to Darbhanga via Phulparas, Sakri, Madhubani and on August 27, it will be conducted in Gangwara Mahaveer Sthan, Darbhanga to Sitamarhi via Muzaffarpur. The Lok Sabha LoP, accompanied by INDIA bloc leaders, will visit Riga Road, Sitamarhi, to West Champaran via Motihari on August 28.

On August 29, they are scheduled to visit Bettiah, West Champaran, to Siwan via Gopalganj. August 30 is dedicated to Chapra, Saran, to Arrah, Bhojpur. August 20, August 25 and August 31 have been declared as “break days.”

The announcement comes amid ongoing protests by the INDIA bloc leaders against the alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) and irregularities in the SIR.

On August 7, Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Election Commission of India, saying elections are "choreographed". Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka, he alleged the theft of 1,00,250 votes. The Election Commission has repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed declaration to back up his claims of "vote theft". 
 


READ MORE: BJP breaks silence on Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations; says 'he wants to...ghuspaithiye voters...'

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
