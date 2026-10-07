Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar as Opposition MPs march to Jantar Mantar

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition MPs headed to Jantar Mantar to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Opposition MPs, headed for a sit-in protest towards Jantar Mantar in a bus on Wednesday.

The delegation of leaders is protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The leaders have said they will continue their demonstration until their demands are met.

In view of the development, heavy security was deployed near Jantar Mantar in the national capital as INDIA bloc MPs move towards the protest site.

Rahul Gandhi, other Opposition MPs head to Jantar Mantar

Congress leader Pawan Khera posted on X that they are headed to Jantar Mantar after the police did not allow protests elsewhere in the capital. “Since Delhi Police under Amit Shah is not allowing us to protest anywhere in the capital, all buses carrying MPs of opposition parties are now moving to Jantar Mantar - the designated spot for peaceful protests. Article 19 gives us our Constitutional right to democratic protest,” Khera posted on X.

“We want to go to the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and tell the nation that, for us, Gyanesh Kumar is not the country’s legitimate CEC,” Rahul Gandhi said. “I have 45 FIRs against me, and I want 100 FIRs to be filed against me. Every FIR is like a medal for me," he said while speaking to reporters after meeting with the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Delhi Police FIR Against Rahul, Priyanka Over Akashvani Entry

On Tuesday, the parties staged a day-long protest which culminated in the detention of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Delhi Police registered an FIR as INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest. According to Delhi Police, no official permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march. As the protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises along with other leaders and continued their protest there.

Police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises, but they allegedly refused to comply and insisted that they would not leave until a delegation of MPs was allowed to meet officials of the Election Commission. Delhi Police said they eventually intervened to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were removed from the premises and detained.

The FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged unauthorised entry into the Akashvani Bhavan premises and the subsequent protest. Further details regarding the sections invoked in the FIR are awaited.