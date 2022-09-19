Search icon
Rahul Gandhi participates in Kerala's snake boat race, congress official shares video

Rahul Gandhi takes part in Kerala's infamous snake boat race during his 150 days long Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

Photo: Screen grab Twitter (@srinivasiyc)

Srinivas BV, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress has shared a video of Rahul Gandhi taking part in Kerala's renowned snake boat race. In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen sitting in one of the snake boats and rowing along with the other participants. 

Quoting the famous Hindi poet, Sohanlal Dwivedi, Srinivas captioned the video, "Leheron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, Koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti." This means, that the one who tries, never fails to achieve their goals. 

 

 

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a 150-day long foot march which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.  The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on September 10 evening. The leg march will touch seven districts over a period of 19 days and It will entre Karnataka on October 1. 

Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi covers 20 km on Day 1, march to bring out ‘aggressive avatar’ of Congress

