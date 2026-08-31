Rahul Gandhi in trouble over Haldwani ‘purification’ remarks, booked by Uttarakhand Police

Rahul Gandhi faces an FIR in Uttarakhand over his remarks on a Haldwani purification ritual, with police invoking SC/ST Act provisions. Know more about the matter.

The Haldwani City Kotwali Police has registered an FIR against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following a complaint regarding his public statements about a purification ritual in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. The complaint was filed by a 26-year-old man named Amit Kumar, who is a member of the Valmiki community (Scheduled Caste) and also serves as an office bearer of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas organisation.

Rahul Gandhi booked over Haldwani purification ritual

The investigation of the case has been assigned to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amit Kumar. As per a report by news agency ANI, the police have invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 - Section 3 (1)(r) and Section 3 (1)(u) - along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which is related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.

Apart from these, Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, pertaining to jurisdiction, has also been cited in the complaint. The case was registered against Gandhi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community.

This all started after a 'shuddhikaran yagya' was reportedly held at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground following Mallikarjun Kharge’s Congress rally. Later, Gandhi called it untouchability and anti-Dalit discrimination and sought an FIR. However, the complainant accused Gandhi of hurting community sentiments, which led to an FIR against him.

What happened after Congress rally in Haldwani?

The ANI report further stated that local organisation members, including the complainant Amit Kumar, inspected the grounds after the rally three days later and found litter and liquor bottles.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on August 29 in New Delhi, where he reportedly termed the purification ritual as an act of 'untouchability' and anti-dalit discrimination, demanding legal action against the participants.

(With ANI inputs)