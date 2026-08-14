Rahul Gandhi hugs Congress leader to mock PM Modi's foreign policy, Meloni remark follows

Rahul Gandhi mocked the Modi government's foreign policy by highlighting its focus on hugs, while his exchange with Sandeep Dikshit over Giorgia Meloni triggered a BJP backlash.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government’s foreign policy, claiming that the Prime Minister believes diplomacy is about hugging world leaders. He then hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to demonstrate his point.

The exchange took an unexpected turn when Dikshit asked Gandhi, “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha?” Gandhi replied, “I have not reached there yet,” referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The remarks triggered criticism from BJP leaders, who accused Gandhi of using objectionable and indecent language against the Prime Minister and other constitutional figures.

Addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention, Gandhi questioned the idea that foreign policy was centred around physical gestures with world leaders. He also called the BJP-RSS a “bunch of jokers” and alleged that they had little understanding of India.

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Gandhi's remarks, saying his language and political conduct were deteriorating and calling his comments shameful for a democratic political culture.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also hit back at Gandhi, accusing him of insulting Indians by attacking the Prime Minister. He said running the country required “mature leadership” rather than what he described as “amateur dramatics”.

Rahul Gandhi alleges China encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh

Gandhi also raised concerns over the situation along the Line of Actual Control, alleging that China had stopped Indian troops from patrolling certain areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

He further accused the government of attempting to “hide” the alleged development. There was no immediate response from the government to Gandhi’s claims, and no official confirmation of any such development in Arunachal Pradesh.