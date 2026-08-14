FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rahul Gandhi hugs Congress leader to mock PM Modi's foreign policy, Meloni remark follows

Rahul Gandhi hugs Congress leader to mock PM Modi's foreign policy

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

US-Iran talks hit deadlock as Strait of Hormuz standoff deepens: What's next?

US-Iran talks hit deadlock as Strait of Hormuz standoff deepens: What's next?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi hugs Congress leader to mock PM Modi's foreign policy, Meloni remark follows

Rahul Gandhi mocked the Modi government's foreign policy by highlighting its focus on hugs, while his exchange with Sandeep Dikshit over Giorgia Meloni triggered a BJP backlash.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 08:51 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rahul Gandhi hugs Congress leader to mock PM Modi's foreign policy, Meloni remark follows
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government’s foreign policy, claiming that the Prime Minister believes diplomacy is about hugging world leaders. He then hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to demonstrate his point.

The exchange took an unexpected turn when Dikshit asked Gandhi, “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha?” Gandhi replied, “I have not reached there yet,” referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The remarks triggered criticism from BJP leaders, who accused Gandhi of using objectionable and indecent language against the Prime Minister and other constitutional figures.

Addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention, Gandhi questioned the idea that foreign policy was centred around physical gestures with world leaders. He also called the BJP-RSS a “bunch of jokers” and alleged that they had little understanding of India.

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Gandhi's remarks, saying his language and political conduct were deteriorating and calling his comments shameful for a democratic political culture.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also hit back at Gandhi, accusing him of insulting Indians by attacking the Prime Minister. He said running the country required “mature leadership” rather than what he described as “amateur dramatics”.

Rahul Gandhi alleges China encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh

Gandhi also raised concerns over the situation along the Line of Actual Control, alleging that China had stopped Indian troops from patrolling certain areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

He further accused the government of attempting to “hide” the alleged development. There was no immediate response from the government to Gandhi’s claims, and no official confirmation of any such development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi hugs Congress leader to mock PM Modi's foreign policy, Meloni remark follows
Rahul Gandhi hugs Congress leader to mock PM Modi's foreign policy
US-Iran talks hit deadlock as Strait of Hormuz standoff deepens: What's next?
US-Iran talks hit deadlock as Strait of Hormuz standoff deepens: What's next?
US accuses India among 40+ nations in 'Great Transshipment Scam' to bypass China tariffs
US accuses India among 40+ nations in 'Great Transshipment Scam'; details here
Gold, silver prices today, August 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Viral video: Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard, bouncer during Toxic: 'All these years you worked and...'
Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement