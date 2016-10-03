Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in UP despite being denied permission

Rahul continued roadshow despite security clearance and attacked PM Modi in his speech.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a roadshow here despite being denied permission by the district administration which said legal action will be taken against local party members.

Addressing gatherings along the way, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "working" for industrialists and asked people to support Congress as it was a "secular" party. Rahul's roadshow, on the 23rd day of his 2500-km 'Kisan Yatra', started from Jama Masjid and ended at Jain Mandir here passing through IC Chowk, Mandi Chowk, Shaheed Smarak and Loha Gate. "Legal action will be taken against Congress members for not adhering to the orders," ASP Ram Suresh Yadav said, adding procedures will be started soon.

However, Congress City president Anubhav Malhotra said, "Permission may have been denied but our aim was to have the road show on the route. It passed off smoothly. If there is any legal action we will face it." "Permission was denied due to security risks on the cramped and densely-populated Jama Masjid to Jain Mandir route. The Congress district unit was asked to hold the rally on the NH-24," Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwary said.

"The route posed several security threats as he travelled in an open vehicle. Recently, the Congress leader had a narrow escape when his head apparently touched a live wire," the SSP said.

Rahul also addressed gatherings at Amroha and Hapur as part of the 'Yatra'.