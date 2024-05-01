Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi's 'Shatir Dimaag' remark, says 'Modi ji is scared of truth'

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter's scathing remarks, saying the PM was "scared of the truth" and had taken "refuge in lies." His remarks came after PM Modi accused him of being 'Anti-Sikh'.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter's scathing remarks, saying the PM was "scared of the truth" and had taken "refuge in lies." In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Just so much panic from questions? Modi ji, so scared of the truth, sought refuge in lies. Well, did what seemed right."

Rahul Gandhi brought the ex-Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir in the limelight by citing certain excerpts from it regarding the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, which BJP leaders said violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces. It led to an all-out BJP versus Opposition slugfest inside and outside the House during the past few days.

Rahul Gandhi's post came in response to PM Modi's remarks made in reply to the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. He launched a scathing attack on the Congress, taking a dig at the party's "Yuvraj" over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and a reflection of Congress' "arrogance at its peak."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's remark where he called Ravneet Bittu a "traitor" outside Parliament because of his leaving the Congress party and joining the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Modi said, "What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries."

In his remark, the Prime Minister questioned how changing a political party could make someone anti-national. "Just because someone changed ideology, he becomes a traitor? This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor?" he asked, adding that such behaviour would only push Congress further into decline. "Such people will sink Congress," PM Modi added.

The row erupted after Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had a verbal exchange near the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Wednesday. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face," and later added, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back." Bittu refused to shake hands and shot back, calling Gandhi "Desh ke dushman."

PM Modi further broadened his attack on the Congress, accusing it of betraying farmers, delaying development and lacking the will to implement projects. "Congress' working style has been -- delay, obstruct, confuse. They only know the jeep and mule model," he said, referring to outdated decision-making.The Prime Minister said his government was correcting the damage left behind. "Our considerable energy is going into washing away the image of their era. They left the country in the same condition, and now we are moving forward. The world is trusting India because today the country has boarded the Reform Express," he told the House.