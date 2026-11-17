Rahul Gandhi hits back at BJP-RSS supporters over online trolling of his remarks on Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi's relationship at the launch of her memoir, Belonging.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), responding to online trolling over his emotional remarks about the relationship between his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that fear, anger and hatred among BJP and RSS supporters prevent them from experiencing and expressing love. He also invoked Hindu philosophy, describing it as his duty to help people overcome these emotions.

"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he added.

The remarks came amid online criticism and trolling following his personal reflections on his parents' relationship at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, *Belonging: A Journey of Love*, in New Delhi on Monday.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About His Parents' Relationship?

Speaking at the memoir launch, Rahul Gandhi shared intimate memories of his parents' affection and the impact of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination on Sonia Gandhi.

Recalling his childhood, he said that his parents shared an unusually affectionate relationship, often sitting close to each other during meals.

"I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he recalled.

His anecdote drew smiles from the audience as he described how he had assumed that such displays of affection were normal in every household.

He also recalled visiting Cambridge years later to see the Varsity Restaurant, where his parents reportedly first met.

"I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant.' I wanted to see where my parents had met," he said.

Recalling his conversation with the restaurant staff, Rahul Gandhi said that an employee recognised his parents' story when he mentioned their names, highlighting how their romance had remained memorable.

How Did Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination Change Sonia Gandhi's Life?

One of the most emotional moments of Rahul Gandhi's speech was his recollection of the impact of losing Rajiv Gandhi in the 1991 assassination.

He described how his mother struggled to remember the period immediately following her husband's death, saying that much of what is known about those days has been reconstructed with the help of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I constantly have this argument with my mother. You have a perfect memory. She never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her, 'What happened when Papa died?' she has no memory of it," he said.

Rahul Gandhi added that the assassination had brought an abrupt end to the life and relationship his parents had built together.

"This wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day, it disappeared," he said.

Explaining the title of his mother's memoir, he said Sonia Gandhi had belonged to Rajiv Gandhi, just as he had belonged to her. Following his death, she was forced to begin an entirely different journey.

He also described how the tragedy changed his mother's personality, saying the fun-loving and smiling person he had known seemed to disappear, giving way to a different version of her.

Why Did Rahul Gandhi Avoid Politics At The Book Launch?

At the beginning of his address, Rahul Gandhi said he had received strict instructions to keep the event non-political. "I have got very strict orders, which I'm going to follow. No politics. But as a son, or as children, I thought one of us should give a little flavour of my mother as well," he said.

His speech focused largely on family memories, his parents' relationship and the personal experiences that shaped Sonia Gandhi's life. However, his subsequent remarks on X brought a political dimension to the discussion, as he responded to the online criticism surrounding his comments.

The memoir, *Belonging: A Journey of Love*, offers a personal account of Sonia Gandhi's life, relationships and experiences, with Rahul Gandhi's recollections providing an emotional glimpse into the family behind one of India's most prominent political dynasties.

(With inputs from ANI)