Rahul Gandhi has no idea of PM Modi's power, BJP to remain strong for decades: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is trying to unite the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the year 2024, but in the meantime, he has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to dominate for decades and the opposition parties will have to fight the BJP for several decades.

Along with predicting the dominance of BJP, Prashant Kishor also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that it was his mistake to wait for the end of PM Narendra Modi era. He said that Gandhi is probably under some illusion that BJP is going to remain in power only till the Modi wave.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Prashant Kishor played a key role in TMC's victory in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections this year, but after that, he announced that he is not working with Mamata Banerjee. However, now he is working behind the scenes and has come to Goa to prepare the ground for TMC in next year's Legislative Assembly elections.

Recently, there was news that Prashant Kishor might join Congress soon and he had also met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi apart from Sonia Gandhi. Former party president Rahul Gandhi had also sought an opinion from senior leaders regarding the inclusion of Prashant Kishor in Congress. However, even after several rounds of talks, things did not work out and Prashant Kishor is now working with TMC once again.

During an event in Goa, Prashant Kishor said "BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics for many decades to come and it does not matter whether they lose or win. Just like the 40 years of Congress. BJP is not going anywhere." He added, "Once you get 30 per cent votes in India, you are not going anywhere anytime soon. Don't be under the illusion that people are getting angry and they will overthrow Modi. People may remove Modi, but BJP will still remain at the centre of politics and you will have to face BJP for many decades."

Along with this, Prashant Kishor targeted Rahul Gandhi and said that he does not understand the power of Modi. Gandhi thinks that it is a matter of time, people will oust Modi from power, but it is not going to happen. "Unless you understand Modi's strength and accept his strength, you will not be able to face him," he said. "People are not giving much time to understand the power of Modi and they are not understanding how Modi is becoming so popular. Knowing this is very important to face him."