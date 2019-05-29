Rahul Gandhi gives Congress a month to scout for new president

Even as a plethora of Congress leaders made a bee line outside Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence to convince him withdraw his resignation, sources said that he is adamant about his decision to step down. In fact, after much pressure from M K Stalin and Lalu Yadav, Rahul reportedly asked the party to choose the next Congress president within a month.

A source suggested that Gandhi may take up the responsibility of Leader of the party in Lok Sabha but for that the Congress will need to formally announce his resignation. The Congress has 52 seats, two less than 10 per cent of the strength of the Lok Sabha because of which Congress will not get the position of Leader of Opposition.

Several senior leaders also met him requesting not to leave the party as it can also lead to division, sources said. But growing factionalism in Rajasthan Congress cropped up again as chief minister Ashok Gehlot's camp countered allegations that his preoccupation with son's campaign led to party's defeat in the state. Claiming that rumours are being spread by Sachin Pilot camp, sources said the CM addressed 104 rallies of which only 11 were in Jodhpur, from where his son Vaibhav Gehlot contested and lost.

This development has taken place in midst of senior leaders of the Congress sending resignation letters from various parts of the country by owning up responsibility for the rout. The Parliament session will begin from 6th June and Congress will have to take a final call on the leadership issue. On top of it, three big states will go to polls in December. The states are Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

(with inputs from Zee News)

