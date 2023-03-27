Rahul Gandhi gets notice to vacate Lutyen's bungalow days after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

Rahul Gandhi gets notice to vacate govt bungalow days after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP (Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

After being disqualified as a Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his government bungalow in Tughlak lane in Delhi`s Lutyen`s zone, sources said. However, sources in the Congress said that they have not received the notice yet but officials said that as per rules Rahul Gandhi has to vacate the house within 30 days.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP 24 hours after being convicted by a Surat court on Friday. The Surat district court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his alleged `Modi surname` remark in 2019.

Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum punishment under this section is two years. BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname..." remark.

