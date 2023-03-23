Rahul Gandhi found guilty in 'Modi surname' defamation case, leaders react

Representational Image

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP has been found guilty in the defamation case against the 2019 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul Gandhi said, "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" In a 2019 criminal defamation lawsuit involving his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last name, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and given a two-year prison term by a court in Surat, Gujarat.

Several leaders have reacted after Rahul Gandhi was found guilty.

Court convicts Rahul Gandhi for his casteist and defamatory comment, targeting a section of the society. He is flippant and dangerous, who has no compunction deriding India and Indians. He had recently pleaded for Europe and US intervention in India’s internal affairs… Shameful. pic.twitter.com/k7LOYEkfju — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 23, 2023

It has been proven again that Rahul Gandhi is a persistent purveyor of fakery and falsehoods



Now, Rahul Gandhi has been held guilty for his defamatory statements



In hatred for one person they start attacking the entire samaj (OBC samaj), country and its institutions



Not the… — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 23, 2023

#WATCH | I'll see the details of the order before I say anything. Whatever Rahul Gandhi speaks it always affects Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/0hmA1sC4Nj — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

#WATCH | "I welcome the judgement of the court," says BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who filed the complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/hIGhavQCym — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Since Rahul Gandhi is convicted for 2 years of jail by Surat District Court,

he loses his MP seat from Wayanad.



Big set back to the biggest face of Congress who’ll not be able to go to Parliament anymore. pic.twitter.com/5tjAWBxWcd — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) March 23, 2023

What is wrong in calling Nirav Modi chor?



What is wrong in saying Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi, Mallya were allowed to escape?



What is wrong in telling the truth that PM Modi allowed this?



Rahul Gandhi is a truth warrior. He will never shy away from saying it.



Rahul is COURAGE. https://t.co/xiMLkxyWI9 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 23, 2023