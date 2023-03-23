Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Rahul Gandhi found guilty in 'Modi surname' defamation case, leaders react

Rahul Gandhi was found guilty of defamation on Thursday and given a 2-year prison term for his statement on the Modi surname.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi found guilty in 'Modi surname' defamation case, leaders react
Representational Image

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP has been found guilty in the defamation case against the 2019 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul Gandhi said, "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" In a 2019 criminal defamation lawsuit involving his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last name, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and given a two-year prison term by a court in Surat, Gujarat.

Several leaders have reacted after Rahul Gandhi was found guilty. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 642 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.