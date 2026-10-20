Rahul Gandhi flies to Vietnam amid SIR protests: BJP takes jibe, Congress responds

The BJP mocked Rahul Gandhi over his Vietnam visit as Congress-led protests over alleged SIR irregularities continue.

The Congress has rejected the BJP's criticism of Gandhi's foreign trip (Image Credit: Twitter)

The BJP has taken aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ongoing trip to Vietnam, linking the visit to the opposition's campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The BJP shared a video on its official X account that purportedly showed Gandhi sitting in a business-class cabin. Along with the video, the party wrote, “I'm tired of spreading lies... Let me go roam around Vietnam for a few days... Who would even find out!”

The post came as Congress and other INDIA bloc parties continue to target Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations related to the electoral roll revision exercise.

”झूठ फैलाते-फैलाते थक गया... कुछ दिन वियतनाम घूम आता हूं... किसी को क्या ही पता चलेगा! ” — BJP (@BJP4India) October 19, 2026

Congress says Gandhi is entitled to personal time

The Congress has rejected the BJP's criticism of Gandhi's foreign trip, saying the Leader of Opposition is entitled to spend his personal time as he chooses. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sandeep Dikshit, chairperson of Rachnatmak Congress, said Gandhi has responsibilities as a political leader as well as a personal life.

"Rahul Gandhi has a personal life. Besides, he has his own responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition. Every time he goes, he does something productive. Sometimes, he meets students of Yale University; sometimes he meets intellectuals. He always does something that benefits the country," Dikshit said.

He also questioned the BJP over Gandhi's interaction with the media, comparing it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi speaks to the press. Does our Prime Minister do that?" he asked. Dikshit further referred to PM Modi's foreign travel during last year's Monsoon Session of Parliament while responding to the BJP's criticism.

Vietnam trip follows Goa campaign

Gandhi's foreign trip comes shortly after his participation in the Congress's Goy Rakhon Yatra, or Save Goa March, in poll-bound Goa.

During the march, Gandhi walked for around two kilometres alongside Congress leaders as the party stepped up its political activity in the state ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

The BJP's latest attack has therefore come against the backdrop of Gandhi's political engagements in Goa and the Congress's ongoing nationwide campaign over electoral rolls.

Opposition protests over SIR continue

The dispute over Gandhi's trip comes at a time when Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have been holding protests against the Election Commission.

On October 12, opposition leaders participated in a 'March for Democracy' towards the Supreme Court and submitted a petition concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The opposition has repeatedly alleged irregularities in the electoral revision process and has demanded answers from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The BJP and the Congress have continued to trade accusations over the issue, with Gandhi's foreign trip now becoming another point of political criticism.