Rahul Gandhi feasts on dosa after Patna hearing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Saturday after he appeared before a court here in a yet another defamation case, this one filed by BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The development comes a couple of days after a Mumbai court held that the Congress leader would face trial for alleged slander against the RSS.

Following the hearing, Gandhi visited a restaurant in Maurya Lok Place and feasted on dosa for lunch before departing for the Patna Airport.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside the court, Gandhi alleged that he was being targeted for raising his voice against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP-RSS combine, vowing to continue his fight.

The Congress leader, who recently resigned as party president, surrendered before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Kumar Gunjan, who is the judge for special MPs and MLAs court here, and was granted bail.

Sushil Modi's counsel, Shambhu Prasad, said the court fixed August 8 as the next date of hearing in the case. "We did not oppose his bail. The court explained to him the accusation against him and asked whether he pleaded guilty," said Prasad. "The respondent replied in the negative and the matter was posted for further hearing on August 8." Before leaving the court premises, Gandhi told a swarm of reporters that he would keep on fighting for the country's poor.

"I am committed to fighting for the country's poor, farmers and workers. I have come here to express my solidarity with them," he said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said he would appear in all the courts for a cases filed by his "political opponents" to "harass and intimidate" him.

Defamation Case

Gandhi was slapped with the defamation suit by Sushil Modi in April for his remark: “Why do all thieves have the surname Modi?”

The deputy CM had moved court alleging that he was personally anguished by Gandhi’s remarks as he shared the same surname

—With inputs from agencies