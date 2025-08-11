Rahul Gandhi faces notice from Karnataka CEO on voter fraud allegations

Karnataka chief electoral officer (CEO) on Sunday issued a formal notice to leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, asking him to furnish documentary evidence for his allegations of voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, has received a formal notice from the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) requesting that he provide documented proof to support his claims of voting fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The notice dated August 10 specifically responds to Gandhi's claim that, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) records, a 70-year-old voter named Shakun Rani cast two ballots.

A preliminary inquiry by the CEO’s office found that Rani had cast her vote only once, said the notice which added: “You are kindly requested to provide the relevant documents on the basis of which you have concluded that Shakun Rani or anyone else has voted twice, so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office.”

Issued by V Anbukumar, the CEO of Karnataka, it said the “preliminary enquiry conducted by this office also reveals that the tick marked document shown by you in the presentation is not a document issued by the polling officer.”

This most recent incident comes after the CEO requested that Gandhi execute an affidavit on August 7 outlining his claims of widespread additions and deletions to the Karnataka voter list. Gandhi had said similar things at a news conference that same day in New Delhi, where he accused the ECI of "choreographing" the polls to the BJP's advantage.

Gandhi said during the briefing that 100,250 votes had been "stolen" in the Mahadevapura constituency alone through fake addresses, duplicate entries, and mass registrations at one place. “This is Election Commission data. Interestingly, they haven’t denied the information. They haven’t told the voter list that Rahul Gandhi is talking about is wrong. Why don’t you say it’s wrong? Because you know the truth. You know that we know that you have done this across the country,” he said.

Gandhi launched the website votechori.in on Sunday, asking citizens to join the call for transparency as part of his campaign. “Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of ‘one man, one vote’. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear, be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them,” he wrote on X.

In addition to joining Gandhi at the August 8 "Vote Adhikar Rally" in Bengaluru, Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar has also complained to the CEO about alleged voter fraud in Gandhinagar and Mahadevapura. “Vote theft not only happened in Mahadevapura, but across Karnataka,” he said. “We have requested the Election Commission to investigate the fraud and punish officials concerned, be it a block level officer or returning officer.” The CEO has asked Shivakumar to submit documentary evidence under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the state's law department will investigate the claims and suggest legal action, further increasing political pressure. “The advocate general will be instructed to conduct the investigation quickly and submit a report. But the Election Commission has full authority regarding the voter list,” he told journalists in Mysuru. Targeting the BJP, he added: “The BJP is making a mistake and lying. Our internal survey said we would win sixteen seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, but we won only nine. Rahul Gandhi has told everything along with witnesses. Is it possible for 80 people to live in one small room?”

On Gandhi's allegations on the EC, BJP MP and former Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai said: "His allegations have become a damp squib. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of Mahadevapura and the nation for misguiding the people of Karnataka and bringing discredit to the constitutional bodies like the Election Commission"