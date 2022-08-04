'Won't be intimidated, not afraid of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on ED protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his party was “not afraid of Narendra Modi” and the “intimidation tactics” of the Centre, a day after the Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young Indian Ltd at Herald House in Delhi.

“They (government) think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure… We won’t be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want…” Rahul told reporters when asked about the National Herald case.

“My duty is to protect the nation, its democracy and maintain harmony. I will keep doing the same”, Gandhi added.

सच्चाई को बैरिकेड नहीं किया जा सकता।



कर लें जो करना है, मैं प्रधानमंत्री से नहीं डरता, मैं हमेशा देश हित में काम करता रहूंगा।



सुन लो और समझ लो! pic.twitter.com/akqfS8AYaS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 4, 2022

The Congress has alleged that the ED’s action in the National Herald case was part of the Modi government’s “worst form of political vendetta”, adding that the sealing of Young Indian’s office came just tywo days before the party’s planned protest on price rise, unemployment and GST hike.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday deployed personnel outside the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road. The Congress claimed the police had surrounded the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath, and that of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 12, Tughlaq Lane.

"Truth cannot be barricaded. Do whatever you want, I am not afraid of the Prime Minister, I will always work in the interest of the country. Listen and understand!"

The former Congress chief said the BJP government thinks it can "silence us by putting some pressure on us".

"We won't be silenced. We will stand against what Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji are doing in this country, against democracy, no matter what they do," he had told in his media briefing.

Asked about the BJP assertion that it will not let them "run away" from the law, Gandhi said, "Who is talking about running away? They are talking about running away."

The Congress also raised the issue of ED action in both the Houses of Parliament and caused disruptions. Many Congress leaders also gave adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but these were not allowed by the Chair.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the issue in the Upper House, alleging the government was "misusing" agencies to target Opposition leaders and demanded answers from the government on the ED action.

Congress leaders also sought to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha in the morning but were not allowed and the House was adjourned till 2 PM.