Rahul Gandhi Dual Citizenship Case: On BJP worker's plea, Allahabad HC orders FIR against Congress leader, details here

Rahul Gandhi Dual Citizenship Controversy: The court directed the Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district to register an FIR against Gandhi, who is both Rae Bareli's Lok Sabha MP and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over allegations that he holds dual citizenship. The court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the issue after hearing a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka.

Allahabad HC orders FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi over 'dual citizenship'

The court directed the Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district to register an FIR against Gandhi, who is both Rae Bareli's Lok Sabha MP and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. The order came while allowing a petition seeking legal action in the matter. The petitioner, Shishir, claimed to possess documents and "confidential emails" from the UK government indicating that Gandhi is also a British national.

In a post on X, Shishir thanked the high court and described the judgment as “landmark” and “historic.”

The petitioner had challenged a January 28 order of the Special MP/MLA Court in Lucknow that had dismissed his plea for an FIR against Gandhi. In a prior hearing, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ status report for not directly addressing Gandhi’s citizenship. It gave MHA 10 days to file a revised report explicitly answering the question. The issue dates to 2019, when MHA issued a notice to Gandhi after a complaint by then Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. Swamy alleged that Gandhi was a Director and Secretary of the UK-registered company Backops Limited since 2003. He claimed company filings from Oct 2005 and Oct 2006 listed Gandhi’s nationality as British, and the company’s dissolution application dated Feb 17, 2009, also mentioned his nationality as British.

Consequences of FIR against Rahul Gandhi over dual citizenship controversy

The petitioner alleged that Rahul Gandhi holds citizenship of another country in addition to that of India, an act that constitutes a violation of the provisions of the Indian Constitution. Though it's an investigation, legal guilt and political fallout depend on what the probe finds.

According to the Citizenship Act, 1955, Section 9, Indian citizenship terminates automatically if a citizen voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship. If proven, he ceases to be an Indian citizen. Article 84(A) of the Constitution says an MP must be a citizen of India. If citizenship is terminated, he stands disqualified from the Lok Sabha under Article 102(1)(d). However, if documents turn out to be false, IPC/BNS sections for cheating, forgery, or filing false affidavits in nomination papers could apply. If the investigation or courts conclude that he holds UK citizenship, the Lok Sabha seat from Rae Bareli falls vacant, and under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a non-citizen cannot contest. Future candidature will remain blocked unless he renounces foreign citizenship and reacquires Indian citizenship. If the court or investigation fails to prove, Gandhi could file defamation, but political cases rarely go that way.