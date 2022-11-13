Search icon
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi turns musician during Bharat Jodo Yatra, beats drum at Maharashtra cultural show

Rahul Gandhi was seen playing drums with artists at a cultural event during his foot march 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi | Twitter/ANI

During the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by National Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the leader was seen trying his hand on the drum with artists on the drum with artists at a cultural show in Kalamnuri, Hingoli district in Maharashtra.  Media house ANI uploaded a video of the same. 

Rahul Gandhi is seen joining the artists on stage to try his hand at the drum. Gandhi mimics the professionals. He hugs and shakes hands with the artists. 

The foot march commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari and has now reached 150 days. The foot march is scheduled to end in Kashmir.

Read: As AAP takes on BJP in Gujarat and MCD polls, Kejriwal juggles wisely with focus on Modi's home state

Photos and videos of the march are being shared on social media widely. Gandhi is seen mingling with the people and participating in various cultural celebrations. A few days ago, Gandhi was seen trying his hand at drums with a jubilant crowd dressed in traditional attire and dancing to mark the Bonalu festival in Telangana. 

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodi Yatra is set to enter Madhya Pradesh via Burhanpur on November 20 and will be in the state for around 13 days travelling through Khandwa, Indore, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa before entering Rajasthan on December 3.

 

