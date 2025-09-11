Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rahul Gandhi continues to intensify claims of 'vote chori', promises to give 'dynamic and explosive evidence' but when?

Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference on August 7, levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of direct involvement in large-scale voter fraud, with the Congress having “open-and-shut proof” of the alleged theft.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 05:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Rahul Gandhi continues to intensify claims of 'vote chori', promises to give 'dynamic and explosive evidence' but when?
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, reiterated his claims of providing “explosive” evidence of alleged vote theft in the previously held assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Gandhi asserted that votes being stolen was a “fact”.

Rahul Gandhi intensifies claims of 'vote theft'

“We are about to give you dynamic and explosive evidence. The slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chor’ is being echoed across the country. The fire is spreading since it is the truth. It is a fact that governments are being formed by stealing votes. We guarantee that we will be providing you with the proofs,” Rahul Gandhi said. 

What are Rahul Gandhi's allegations against ECI? 

Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference on August 7, levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of direct involvement in large-scale voter fraud, with the Congress having “open-and-shut proof” of the alleged theft. Gandhi presented Congress’ research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka. He alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes.

He launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission and said that “collusion” happened between the poll body and the BJP, which resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his third term.

He also slammed the ECI and alleged that the elections are “choreographed”. Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Gandhi launched a 16-day ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ in Bihar, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joining him at the forefront.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of vote chori (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra concluded on September 1.

In Bihar’s Madhubani earlier, Gandhi alleged that the BJP’s engagement in “vote theft originated from Gujarat, came to the national level in 2014.”

Gandhi, who is in Raebareli, met with the delegation of workers in the Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station, under the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), where he stayed the night before. Localities from Raebareli and Unchahaar are also meeting him.

