Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will travel through 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states.

PTI

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Photo: X / Rahul Gandhi
The Congress will begin the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Thoubal district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday. The yatra is being seen as the party's bid to set the narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and put the spotlight on issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice. Gandhi will address gatherings and also interact with civil society members and organisations twice a day during the yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will travel through 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states and the party believes it will prove to be as "transformative" as Gandhi's earlier cross-country march. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and all top leaders of the party will be in Thoubal to flag off the yatra. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would traverse 6,713 km mostly in buses but also on foot. The yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 67 days, before its finale in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

  • The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be in Manipur for a day.
  • It will then enter Nagaland and cover 257 km and five districts in two days before covering 833 km and 17 districts in Assam in eight days.
  • The yatra will then move to Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya for a day each.
  • According to the route map, the yatra will be in West Bengal for five days, covering 523 km and seven districts, and in Bihar for four days, covering 425 km and seven districts.
  • In Jharkhand, the yatra will cover 804 km and 13 districts in eight days.
  • In Odisha, the yatra will cover 341 km and four districts in four days and cover 536 km and seven districts in Chhattisgarh over five days.
  • The east-to-west yatra will spend the maximum time in Uttar Pradesh and cover 20 districts.
  • The yatra will be in Gujarat and Maharashtra for five days each, traversing 445 km and 479 km respectively.

The Congress has also invited all leaders of the Indian National Inclusive Developmental Alliance (INDIA) bloc to join the yatra anywhere along its route. According to the route released by the party, the yatra would stay the longest in Uttar Pradesh, covering 1,074 km in 11 days. It would pass through politically vital areas, including Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi.

