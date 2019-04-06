Rahul Gandhi congratulates Wayanad tribal woman on clearing UPSC exam

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, the first tribal woman from Kerala to be selected for civil services.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Sreedhanya's hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career." Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala along with his traditional stronghold of Amethi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Twenty two-year-old Sreedhanya bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018, the results of which were announced Friday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke to her on the phone and congratulated her.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said, "Sreedhanya fought social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future." Twenty-nine Keralites have cleared the civil services examination.

Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, announced on Friday.

While Kataria has topped the exams, Akshat Jain from Rajasthan and Junaid Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh have ranked second and third respectively.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh from Madhya Pradesh is the topper among women and ranked fifth.

The final ranks have been announced based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2018 held by the UPSC in September-October, 2018 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-March, 2019.

A total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.

