Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of manipulating elections.

Gandhi claimed that awareness about alleged vote manipulation had grown across the country and said the issue could no longer be ignored. (Credit: Twitter)

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of working together to manipulate elections.

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Gandhi alleged that electoral processes were being influenced through a planned system designed to give an unfair advantage to certain political parties.

He also questioned the government's proposed delimitation exercise and its approach to implementing the Women's Reservation Bill. Gandhi claimed that awareness about alleged vote manipulation had grown across the country and said the issue could no longer be ignored.

"The idea that they can rig elections wherever they want, whenever they want, is an idea whose time is gone. They can still rig elections, but India knows that they are rigging them. Our polling shows us that 80% of India and almost 100% of Gen Z believe that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections. Now, they have come out with a new plan," Gandhi said.

He added, "Today I want to explain to you what this new escape route looks like, what the design is, and what the outcome is going to be."

Gandhi questions validity of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Gandhi also questioned the Election Commission's handling of voter eligibility during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that the poll body had acknowledged that 140 million people who were not eligible to vote had participated in the election.

"EC itself has said 140 million people voted in 2024 who should not have voted in 2024, who were not eligible voters. That means, according to the EC itself, the 2024 election was illegal," he alleged.

The Congress leader cited developments in several states to support his broader allegations of electoral manipulation.

Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Bengal cited as examples

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi alleged that constituency boundaries had been redrawn in a manner that affected electoral representation. He also referred to Bihar, where the Congress had raised concerns over alleged voter deletions, and accused the BJP of restructuring Assam to suit its political interests.

In West Bengal, he alleged that more than 100 seats had been stolen. These claims were part of Gandhi's wider attack on the Election Commission and the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi says information on CEC will be released

Gandhi further claimed that the Congress had gathered information about Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and would make it public soon.

"We have trapped Modi, Shah, and Gyanesh. They know it, we know it. And as I have told you, we have enough information on Mr Gyanesh Kumar, and he is not going to escape. We are going to be releasing that information to you soon," the Congress leader said.

The press conference also focused on the proposed delimitation exercise and the Women's Reservation Bill, with Gandhi questioning the government's plans for implementing the legislation.