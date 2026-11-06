Rahul Gandhi challenges Amit Shah to convince PM Modi for open debate on SIR: 'Don't confuse him'

Rahul Gandhi has urged Amit Shah to convince PM Modi to accept his open debate challenge, amid the escalating political row over SIR.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, asking Union Home Minister Amit Shah to persuade the PM to accept his offer instead of confusing him.

In a post on X, Gandhi directly addressed Shah, a day after the Home Minister responded to his challenge by asking the Congress leader to raise his concerns in Parliament. Gandhi reiterated that he was willing to debate Modi at any platform, at any time and at any place.

"Amit Shah ji, don't confuse Modi ji. Just convince him to have an open debate with me. Any platform, any time. Don't be afraid," Gandhi wrote.

The fresh remarks came amid a growing political confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise has triggered protests by Opposition leaders, who have raised concerns over its implementation and demanded its withdrawal.

Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi to debate inside Parliament

On Thursday, Shah responded to Gandhi's challenge during a rally in Karnal, Haryana, organised as part of the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign.

The Home Minister challenged the Congress leader to take up the issue in Parliament, asserting that the government was prepared to convene a special session if the Congress formally sought a discussion.

Shah said the government was ready for a debate if Gandhi's concerns had substance and logic. He also accused the LoP of avoiding questions and challenged him to participate in a parliamentary discussion.

The exchange followed Gandhi's social media poll on Tuesday, in which he asked young Indians whether they wanted to see an open debate between him and Prime Minister Modi.

He also tagged senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking them to persuade the Prime Minister to accept his challenge.

Opposition protests against SIR intensify

Meanwhile, the political battle over SIR continued to gather momentum, with the BJP defending the electoral roll revision exercise and Opposition parties organising demonstrations in several states.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other INDIA bloc leaders participated in a protest at Freedom Park, demanding that the exercise be withdrawn and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also announced a demonstration against SIR in Kochi on November 7. The protest marks its first major mobilisation since some of its leaders were detained in Delhi during an attempted demonstration at Jantar Mantar last month.

The latest confrontation has further sharpened the political divide between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties, with the debate over electoral roll revisions increasingly spilling into the larger discussion on democratic institutions and parliamentary accountability.