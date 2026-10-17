FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India? Mocks Congress leader's protest, calls him 'kohnibaaz pradhaan mantri ', netizens react

Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India?

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: After strong opening, Rajinikanth's film suffers big drop on Friday, yet crosses Rs 200 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's film suffers big drop on Fri

J&K govt seeks 15-day inquiry into IAS officer's alleged misconduct against woman colleague

J&K govt seeks 15-day inquiry into IAS officer's alleged misconduct against wom

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess

Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi calls S Jaishankar US Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio's employee, what is controversy?

Rahul Gandhi's "Rubio's employee" remark on Jaishankar's Mumbai meet with US Secretary of State triggers political row; MEA says hosting dignitaries outside Delhi is routine.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 08:45 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi calls S Jaishankar US Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio's employee, what is controversy?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Gandhi called S. Jaishankar Marco Rubio's "employee" after US envoy Sergio Gor announced Jaishankar would meet Rubio in Mumbai, questioning why the US announced the meeting, not the MEA. MEA later confirmed the Oct 20 Mumbai meet and said hosting foreign dignitaries outside Delhi is a decade-old practice.

What is the controversy?

Bilateral meetings are typically advertised by the host nation; in this instance, the US State Department announced Rubio's visit with the goal of strengthening energy cooperation. The controversy deepened after US Ambassador Sergio Gor said at an event, "We expect Minister Dr Jaishankar will be joining us there" in Mumbai.

Congress questioned whether Washington was guiding India's foreign policy and why a US envoy was announcing the Indian minister's activities within India. Rubio's decision to forego Delhi and make the trip "business-focused" by visiting Jamnagar, the location of Reliance's refinery, was also questioned.

Rahul Gandhi leads Congress attack

Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the MEA are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to."Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh asked, "Since when has the announcement of India's External Affairs Minister's meetings been outsourced?" Spokesperson Pawan Khera said summoning India's EAM on Indian soil is a new low.

Also read: Maha Navami 2026: Banks to remain closed on October 19 in this state; Check state-wise holiday list here

MEA clarifies venue

The MEA announced that Jaishankar will meet Rubio in Mumbai on October 20, marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal justified the venue as part of a decade-long tradition of hosting foreign dignitaries outside Delhi. The discussions will cover energy, trade, defence, technology, and the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, amid strained relations due to trade deal negotiations and US sanctions on Russian oil purchases.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India? Mocks Congress leader's protest, calls him 'kohnibaaz pradhaan mantri ', netizens react
Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India?
Donald Trump waives Russia-related sanctions, cites US national interest; what it means for India
Donald Trump waives Russia-related sanctions; what it means for India
Rahul Gandhi calls S Jaishankar US Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio's employee, what is controversy?
Rahul Gandhi's Rubio's employee jibe at Jaishankar triggers row
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection Day 1: Yami Gautam beats Rajkummar Rao, but they get defeated by Vijay Deverakonda, Rajinikanth
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection: Yami Gautam beats Rajkummar Rao
Donald Trump fires Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after one week, says she was 'brutalised by media'
Donald Trump fires Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after one week
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement