Rahul Gandhi calls S Jaishankar US Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio's employee, what is controversy?

Rahul Gandhi's "Rubio's employee" remark on Jaishankar's Mumbai meet with US Secretary of State triggers political row; MEA says hosting dignitaries outside Delhi is routine.

Rahul Gandhi called S. Jaishankar Marco Rubio's "employee" after US envoy Sergio Gor announced Jaishankar would meet Rubio in Mumbai, questioning why the US announced the meeting, not the MEA. MEA later confirmed the Oct 20 Mumbai meet and said hosting foreign dignitaries outside Delhi is a decade-old practice.

What is the controversy?

Bilateral meetings are typically advertised by the host nation; in this instance, the US State Department announced Rubio's visit with the goal of strengthening energy cooperation. The controversy deepened after US Ambassador Sergio Gor said at an event, "We expect Minister Dr Jaishankar will be joining us there" in Mumbai.

Congress questioned whether Washington was guiding India's foreign policy and why a US envoy was announcing the Indian minister's activities within India. Rubio's decision to forego Delhi and make the trip "business-focused" by visiting Jamnagar, the location of Reliance's refinery, was also questioned.

Rahul Gandhi leads Congress attack

Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the MEA are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to."Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh asked, "Since when has the announcement of India's External Affairs Minister's meetings been outsourced?" Spokesperson Pawan Khera said summoning India's EAM on Indian soil is a new low.

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MEA clarifies venue

The MEA announced that Jaishankar will meet Rubio in Mumbai on October 20, marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal justified the venue as part of a decade-long tradition of hosting foreign dignitaries outside Delhi. The discussions will cover energy, trade, defence, technology, and the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, amid strained relations due to trade deal negotiations and US sanctions on Russian oil purchases.