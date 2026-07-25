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Rahul Gandhi calls Dharmendra Pradhan 'criminal education minister', presents student injured by pellet gun

Rahul Gandhi demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal and accused the government of suppressing student protests.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 08:44 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rahul Gandhi calls Dharmendra Pradhan 'criminal education minister', presents student injured by pellet gun
Image credit: Instagram
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks and the police action during student protests in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters outside Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, Gandhi called Pradhan a "criminal education minister" and demanded his immediate removal.

"Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go," Gandhi said.

Student Allegedly Injured By Pellet

Gandhi appeared alongside Sahil, a 19-year-old Delhi University student who claimed that he was hit in his right eye by a pellet during the July 20 protest in the national capital.

Gandhi alleged that the student's injury contradicted the government's claim that pellet guns were not used against protesters.

"The government has claimed that no pellet guns were used, but look at this. This person has suffered an eye injury and has lost vision in one eye. These young people are the future of India. Thousands of youths were allegedly hit by pellet guns, lathi-charged, beaten and assaulted, even though they were holding a peaceful protest," he said.

The Congress leader also demanded action against security personnel accused of using pellet guns and batons against the protesters. He further called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the students.

Students Worked For Years, Then Papers Were Leaked’

Gandhi said students had taken to the streets after working hard for years to prepare for competitive examinations, only to face alleged paper leaks.

"They worked hard for years to prepare for examinations, only to be told that the paper had been leaked. Those who had ₹60–70 lakh could buy the question paper, while the rest were left to suffer," he said.

In a later social media post, Gandhi said Sahil works part-time to support his family. He also claimed that the student had appeared for a police recruitment examination, but the question paper was allegedly leaked.

The remarks come amid continuing protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demands for greater accountability in the education system.

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