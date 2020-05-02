Rahul Gandhi calls Arogya Setu app 'sophisticated surveillance system', IT minister hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday raised concerns about the Aarogya Setu app that the Centre has launched to help contain coronavirus in the country.

"The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," he said on Twitter.

In reply, Union IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of spreading lies and said that the app has 'robust data security and is a powerful companion which protects people in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic'.

"Daily a new lie. Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture. Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won’t know how tech can be leveraged for good!" Prasad said in his tweet.

Further justifying, the minister took a dig at the Congress leader and asked him to 'stop outsourcing' his tweets to his cronies who do not understand the country.

"Aarogya Setu is now being appreciated globally. The App is NOT outsourced to any private operator. Mr. Gandhi really high time that you stop outsourcing your tweets to your cronies who do not understand India," the minister said in another tweet.

The Aarogya Setu app helps users identify if they are at risk of the COVID-19 infection and also provides them with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms.