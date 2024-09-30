Twitter
Rahul Gandhi's BIG promise ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, says, 'we will re-implement...'

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's BIG promise ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, says, 'we will re-implement...'
Image source: X/@INCIndia
Ahead of the assembly polls in Haryana, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday assured to restore the Old Pension Scheme in the State. "We will re-implement the old pension scheme and for social security, and Rs 6000 every month will go into the bank accounts of widows, elderly people, and disabled people," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Ambala.

He also said that farmers of Haryana will be given guaranteed MSP and that women in the Stae will be given Rs 2000 under the Mahila Shakti Yojana.

"Under the Mahila Shakti Yojana, Rs 2000 every month in the bank accounts of women will be deposited. LPG cylinders will be given for Rs 500," Gandhi said.

Further attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Congress leader said, "This is not Modi ji's government. This is Adani's government. We don't want a government of people like Adani ji in Haryana. We want a government of farmers and the poor in Haryana..."

"Haryana government is the first step. There will be change here, but when the government comes in Delhi, I want to know how much money is going into the pockets of the poor and how much money is coming out of their pockets, and I am not going to leave this...All the small parties that are contesting polls in Haryana, are BJP's party. Their remote control is in their hands. The fight is between BJP and Congress. It is a fight of ideology. On one side there is justice, and on the other side there is injustice," Rahul added.

Earlier today, Congress MP Kumari Shelja said that she was sure Congress would win in Haryana.

"We are doing very well. We are confident we will win the Haryana elections. Wherever Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are going, the people and the party are getting new energy," Shelja said, speaking to the media persons.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
