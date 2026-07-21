'Rahul Gandhi backtracked': Minister says Congress changed its stand after Opposition leaders' detention

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of going back on his promise of leaving the Opposition protest. Singh said that the Congress refused to leave their protest despite being offered assurances of fulfilling their demand of debate in the parliament.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of going back on his promise of leaving the Opposition protest on Tuesday. The MoS said that despite giving him assurances of a discussion over police action on students during 'Chalo Sansad' march, the Congress refused to leave the protest and continued their sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jitendra Singh accuses Rahul of changing stand

In an X post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi put forward the demand that if the government agrees to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement, he would immediately end his protest. Within a few moments, after taking permission from the government's top leadership, Rahul Gandhi was assured that his demand has been accepted, and the government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement. When this information was conveyed to Rahul Gandhi, he said that he would not agree to this alone but also sought assurance for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. When he was reminded that earlier he had only demanded discussion, he said that now my demands have changed. For a senior leader like Rahul Gandhi to go back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy."

— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 21, 2026

Jitendra Singh said that in view of the dignity of the senior leaders, the government sent him along with the Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, to the spot to hold talks with them. He further said a despite making a request to Rahul Gandhi to end his sit-in, given the fact that the site is not meant for protests, and holding it here was causing considerable inconvenience to the general public, he did not follow.

Singh stated that Rahul Gandhi then said now he has two demands - discussion in Parliament and the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rahul Gandhi, other leaders detained

Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Opposition staged a protest, witnessed heavy security deployement to prevent any violence and ruckus. After Rahul Gandhi and others protesting outside PM Modi's residence refused to leave, the Delhi police detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and others from the site. During this time, scuffle broke out as the Opposition leaders protested police's action. The detainees were then taken in a bus.

According to the videos shared on social media, Rahul Gandhi can be seen resisting police's attempt to take him away as they strugle to lift him up from the ground.

While being detained by the Delhi Police, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."

Independent MP Pappu Yadav said, "What other option do they (government) have besides lathis and bullets? They lack the courage to hear the truth. After all, what else will they do? When lathis are being used against students across the country, who will stand up for their voice? Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi."

Other opposition leaders join protest

Apart from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also joined the Congress' protest at Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Tuesday amid the demand of Opposition leaders that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were among those who staged a sit in protest. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar had also joined the protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

Rahul Gandhi urges people to join protest

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Modi government over police action during the 'Chalo Sansad' march by student protestors to Parliament on Monday over discripencies in education system and NEET paper leak row, and called upon people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Sharing his disappointment over the government and appealing to the people to join him in his protest in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the voice of students will not be ignored. "An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without sequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored."

During the Congress' protest Jitendera Singh arrived at the protest site and was seen briefly conversing with Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress had earlier today started a march to PM Modi's residence demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and detailed discussion over the matter in the Parliament a day after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted at the same time when the CJP leaders and supporters were seen clashing with Delhi Police near the Parliament.