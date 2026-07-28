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Rahul Gandhi backs tribal protest against Ken-Betwa project; what's the row about?

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government fears both truth and non-violent resistance, while criticising the police action in Chhatarpur earlier this month.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 09:54 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi backs tribal protest against Ken-Betwa project; what's the row about?
Rahul Gandhi backs tribal protest against Ken-Betwa project; what's the row about? (Image Source: ANI)
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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has come in support of people affected by the Ken-Betwa river link project in Madhya Pradesh. Expressing solidarity, Gandhi said the protesters demanded fair compensation via non-violent means and termed the tribal people as the "original owners of the country." He alleged that the Modi government fears both truth and non-violent resistance, while criticising the police action in Chhatarpur earlier this month.

Ken Betwa project: Rahul Gandhi backs Adivasis' demands 

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Modi government fears both truth and *Satyagraha*. Tribal brothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh undertook a *Jal Satyagraha* (water-based protest) and a hunger strike because their land was snatched away for the Ken-Betwa project, yet they received neither fair compensation nor dignified rehabilitation."

"The "truth" is that tribals are the original owners of this land—they hold the primary right over water, forests, and the land itself.
And their "*Satyagraha*" stems from the fact that this very right is being taken away from them today. Through their unique form of protest, their demand is simply for adequate means of livelihood—without it, life is no better than a funeral pyre."

"Yet, even this is unacceptable to the BJP government. Instead of listening to them, their peaceful protest is being crushed by the police force. We stand with our tribal brothers and sisters. We will ensure they get justice—compensation and rehabilitation must be provided," he added. 

What is the Ken-Betwa project, why are tribals protesting?

The Ken-Betwa Link National Project is a river-linking and irrigation project that will transfer surplus water from the Ken River to the Betwa River through a 221-km canal. Being built in Madhya Pradesh's Panna and Chhatarpur districts, the project includes the Daudhan Dam in the Panna Tiger Reserve. According to the government, it will irrigate 8.11 lakh hectares across around 2,000 villages, benefit nearly 7 lakh farming families, and provide drinking water to 65 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The project will generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar power, revive 42 historic Chandela-era ponds, and boost agricultural productivity. It will also improve groundwater levels and help address water scarcity and migration in the Bundelkhand region, according to the government. The river link project has an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore and is scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Protesting the project, the affected tribal families in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district have been staging a 'Chita Andolan' (funeral pyre protest). The protesters alleged that they are being displaced from their land without any compensation. The protests, which began in April, saw protesters gathered under the Barana River bridge, accusing the local administration of ignoring their grievances. They claimed that their previous agitations were suppressed through "false assurances" from authorities. The protesters had issued a dire warning to the authorities, stating that they are prepared to take extreme steps if their demands for proper compensation and rehabilitation are not met.

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