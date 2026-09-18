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Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata Banerjee after ECI freezes TMC name and symbol: BJP and EC join forces to steal parties

Opposition slams ECI after it barred Mamata Banerjee from using TMC name and Flowers and Grass symbol. Rahul Gandhi spoke to Mamata, alleges BJP-EC join forces to steal parties like Shiv Sena, NCP and now TMC.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata Banerjee after ECI freezes TMC name and symbol: BJP and EC join forces to steal parties
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Opposition leaders on Friday hit out at the Election Commission of India after it barred former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from using the name and symbol of the party she founded, and prompted a swift outreach by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who spoke with Banerjee to express solidarity.

Banerjee later said that the Congress and her party were ready to work together against the central government. "We are in this together. We want BJP to be removed,'' Banerjee said about her conversation with Gandhi. The former chief minister also announced that her party will support the Congress candidate in the October 6 bypoll from Nandigram after her candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination.

Rahul Gandhi: BJP and ECI join forces to steal parties

Gandhi, who reportedly told the former chief minister that his party was ready to extend any assistance required, later led his party's attack on the Election Commission.

"First Shiv Sena, then NCP, and now Trinamool Congress. Every time, the same pattern—BJP and the Election Commission join forces to split a party. Then its election symbol is snatched away. When an entire party can be stolen, it's hardly surprising that the votes of millions of Indians can be stolen too," Gandhi said.

"The ECI's constitutional responsibility is to protect the mandate—but instead, it's aiding those very forces that overturn the people's verdict," he added.

ECI's new names and symbols for TMC factions

However, the ECI decision has brought them together. In an interim order on Thursday, ECI barred the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee from using the party name and symbol for the West Bengal bypolls.

On Friday, the Election Commission recognised the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction as "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and allotted the envelope symbol. Mamata Banerjee's faction will be called "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" with the football player symbol. Both groups have been recognised as political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The rift in the TMC follows the BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, where it won 207 of 294 seats to end 15 years of TMC rule.

TMC, Congress, SP attack CEC Gyanesh Kumar

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee questioned the ECI's interim order saying that the Ritabrata faction had no legal claim over AITC's name and symbol.

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that BJP was using the ECI to influence the electoral system. "The BJP does not trust its popularity to speak for itself. It sneaks back into power through the back door— with the ECI at its side," said Khera.

TMC leader Saket Gokhale targeted the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he was colluding with the BJP to "steal TMC's symbol". Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Election Commission's decisions should strengthen democratic values.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying his remarks reflected a lack of understanding of his own party's history. Noting that Sharad Pawar left Congress in 1999 and Mamata Banerjee broke away in 1997, Trivedi said that both NCP and TMC had emerged from splits from the Congress itself.

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