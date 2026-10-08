Rahul Gandhi backs Elon Musk in Starlink India row; says, ‘Wait till you discover the other guy’

Rahul Gandhi backed Elon Musk’s claims over Starlink’s delayed India launch, as the Centre rejected allegations of unfair treatment and said all satellite firms are at a similar regulatory stage.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has replied to Elon Musk’s post alleging that Starlink’s commercial launch in India has been delayed despite the company complying with Indian laws for five years and still awaiting a licence. In response to Musk's X post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy."

In one post, Musk wrote, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?"

The post from Musk came hours after the Ministry of Communications unequivocally refuted claims by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that vested interests were targeting his satellite communications company Starlink's plans in India.

What Elon Musk alleged, Ministry responded

The Ministry said that the Government had put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services. Under this, telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit-based satellite communications, as part of its commitment to enable provision of satellite communication services in India. Under the terms and conditions of the license, every such licensee is required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions. This is aimed at ensuring that services provided meet various security requirements to ensure the safety of all users and their data. Security assessment as part of this process is currently underway in respect of all three licensees. As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum. At present, all three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage. As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," the statement from the Ministry read.

Earlier, in a reply to a post on X that had claimed to cite reasons for why India needs Starlink, Musk alleged that the company was being blocked by 'oligarchs'. Musk said, "Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India."

Starlink infrastructure for India

On October 7, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer, while speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026, said the company had developed India-specific security controls and has built 20 gateway sites in India, adding that the company is “keeping Indian users’ data within India.”

Dreyer said Starlink has invested in building the infrastructure required to serve the Indian market. The Starlink VP further added that the company has already invested in and built ground infrastructure in India, including 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas, and established operations to begin serving the market. Dreyer said Starlink has been working closely with Indian regulators, industry stakeholders and operators for the past five years to adapt its operations to India’s requirements and prepare to serve the market.

(With inputs from ANI)