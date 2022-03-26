Rahul Gandhi attacks government on fuel price hike, says

The consistently rising price of petrol and diesel has become a major cause of concern for all middle-class people. Fuel price was first increased on March 22 after about 137 days. The hike in petrol and diesel price is being used by Congress party to attack Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking a dig at the increase in petrol and diesel price within five days, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “King prepares for palace, while subjects reel under inflation”.

Earlier today, the Congress party criticised BJP by saying that this “shameless fleecing” of the public must stop.

Speaking about the rising inflation, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Inflation in Modi government - 'date new, problem same. This morning also started with rising prices. Today again the rate was increased by Rs 0.80.”

“Everyday a new rate of diesel/petrol in new India, four attacks in five days, loot of Rs. 3.2/L. BJP continues - celebratory oath-taking, public suffers from inflation every day?”, he added.

Initially, petrol and diesel price were increased by 80 paise each by OMCs on March 22 and March 23. Prices remained the same on March 24 as companies did not announce any further hike.

This marks the fourth increase in five days as oil companies have now begun to change prices citing the hike in cost of raw material.

Attacking the BJP for rising fuel price, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 3.20 a litre.

She tweeted, “Fuel prices were kept constant for 4 months before elections and now hiked four times in just a week. This shameless fleecing of the public must stop!”

Also, READ: Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by Rs 3.20 in 5 days – Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai