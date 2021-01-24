Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre, says Chinese forces are occupying Indian territory

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory, and the "56 inch-chest" man cannot even name China.

“For the first time, the Indian people can see that Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory. As we speak today, thousands of Chinese troops are occupying our territory and the man with a 56-inch chest cannot even say the word China. That is the reality of our country," PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Further attacking the present National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over major economic policies like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, Gandhi said that these policies destroyed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the country.

"A massive crippling blow delivered to the economy was demonetisation. It devastated small and medium industries because you are dependent on the cash flow," said Gandhi while addressing a gathering of MSME representatives in Coimbatore.

He also criticised the GST decision of the ruling government, saying, "It needs to be restructured, it needs to be conceptualised. The current regime imposes a huge load on smaller regional businesses. It is the commitment of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government that when we come to power, we will restructure the GST."

Gandhi said, earlier he had warned against the adverse effects of the pandemic on the Indian economy.

"I said that the government needs to act on this upfront without delay. They ridiculed me saying I am fear-mongering."

He also added that the government gave loan waivers to the biggest industrialists, but the protection should have been given to MSMEs. He said without giving incentives to small-scale industries there is no way forward.

Gandhi attacked the Centre over rising petrol and diesel prices. “Modi ji has shown great progress in the prices of GDP- gas, diesel and petrol. The people are stricken by inflation, while the Modi government is busy in tax collection," he wrote on Twitter.

The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the Western belt in Tamil Nadu and will be interacting with farmers, weavers, and MSME representatives. He has scheduled to visit Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, and Dindigul districts from January 23 to 25.

