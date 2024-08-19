Twitter
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over lateral entry, BJP hits back: What is the policy and why opposition is criticising it?

Rahul Gandhi claimed that reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are being taken away through lateral entries into key positions

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over lateral entry, BJP hits back: What is the policy and why opposition is criticising it?
The BJP has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he accused the Modi government of undermining reservations for marginalised communities through the lateral entry recruitment system in government ministries. On Saturday, Gandhi claimed that reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are being taken away through lateral entries into key positions. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hiring public servants through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) instead of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In response, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accused the Congress of hypocrisy, stating that the concept of lateral entry was developed during the Congress-led UPA government. Vaishnaw referred to the second Administrative Reforms Commission, established in 2005 under the UPA government, to support his argument. He emphasised that the BJP has ensured a transparent recruitment process through the UPSC, which will improve governance.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also responded to Gandhi’s criticism, pointing out that the Congress had recruited individuals through lateral entry in the past without following a structured process. He stressed that the current government has established clear guidelines that ensure no impact on the reservation system.

What is Lateral entry?

Lateral entry refers to the recruitment of professionals directly into senior positions in government ministries, bypassing the traditional civil service entry routes. This system allows for the hiring of experts from various fields on a contract basis to fill key roles such as joint secretaries, directors, and deputy secretaries. 

The UPSC has recently announced 45 such positions, including 10 joint secretaries and 35 directors/deputy secretaries, which will be filled through this method. The positions are available for a three-year term, extendable up to five years based on performance. The process aims to bring specialised skills into the government to enhance its efficiency.

