Rahul Gandhi detained during Congress protest against Sonia's ED questioning, says 'India a police state, Modi a king'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday detained by Delhi Police as he led the party's protest at Vijay Chowk against the ED questioning of his mother and Cogress chief Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Other party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, and K Suresh, were also detained ANI reported.

The detained Congress leaders were taking out a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk while Section 144 was imposed in the area.

Rahul, who sat on the Rajpath, was lifted by policeman who put him in a bus along with other detained party leaders after a standoff that lasted for around 30 minutes. He, along with others, was taken to Parliament Street police station.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk



Congress MPs had taken out a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/kjfhKx0Gvd — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Speaking at the protest before being detained, Rahul said that India was being a "police state" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being "a king".

Earlier today, Sonia reached the ED office in central Delhi at around 11 am accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after.

The 75-year old Gandhi was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21 where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi has also been questioned by the ED in this case last month in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.

The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

This was after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38 per cent shareholding.

Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.