Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani to visit Amethi today

SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali violence today

Naseeruddin Shah says he has stopped watching Bollywood films: 'There is hope for Hindi cinema only if...'

Deepika Padukone slays BAFTA 2024 red carpet in shimmery golden saree, photos and videos go viral

'Congress is demoralised, therefore...': PM Modi addresses BJP cadre ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani to visit Amethi today

Today, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is expected to reach Amethi. Rahul Gandhi will lead a road show and hold a public meeting in the town.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani is set to visit her parliamentary constituency of Amethi for four days starting Monday. This coincides with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra arriving in the town in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for 15 years until he lost to Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is the second time since 2019 that both leaders will be in Amethi at the same time. The last time was in February 2022 for different campaign events before the assembly polls.

Vijay Gupta, speaking on behalf of Smriti Irani, said that the minister will spend four days in her constituency, meeting with residents in various villages and attending her house-warming ceremony on February 22.

Before her election in Amethi, she had promised to build a home in the town and become a resident.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is expected to reach Amethi. Rahul Gandhi will lead a road show and hold a public meeting in the town. Officials familiar with their schedules have suggested that the chances of the two leaders meeting are minimal.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

