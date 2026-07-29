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Rahul Gandhi's 'Amit Shah' challenge rocks Lok Sabha: Top takeaways from LoP's Parliament speech

Rahul Gandhi's fiery Lok Sabha speech sparked chaos as the Leader of Opposition targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged use of police force during the Parliament march by students on July 20. A look at LoP's top quotes from his Parliament speech.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's 'Amit Shah' challenge rocks Lok Sabha: Top takeaways from LoP's Parliament speech
Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack at Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. (Screengrab from Sansas TV)
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Lok Sabha witnessed high drama on Wednesday after the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police action during the July 20 protest by students. The stand-off peaked after the Congress MP from Rae Bareli launched a scathing attack on Shah, claiming that his absence from the House is a sign of 'fear'. Participating in the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Gandhi said, ''The Home Minister doesn't have the courage to come and sit here. He is not here today cause he is scared.''

His remarks triggered an immediate uproar in the Lower House, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs such as Kiran Rijiju strongly objecting to Gandhi's comments. ''This is an unsubstantiated allegation. The Leader of Opposition cannot make baseless claims against a senior minister without any evidence. It is a clear breach of his position and privilege,'' Rijiju said. The heated exchange forced the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 3 PM. ''You cannot make allegations without proof. This is a House of debate and facts, not for levelling charges without any basis, Speaker Om Birla told Rahul Gandhi.

Top quotes by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

 

'Every Indian should be proud of what our youth did'

 

Rahul Gandhi praised students who protested at the Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and said, ''I was very excited and reassured by what the future of this country did on our streets. This was not anger, this is not violence, this was not hatred. This was a deep expression of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country, and I feel all political parties must respect this expression, including my friends in the BJP.''

 

'The Home Minister put pellets into the blood of our students'

 

Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action while Parliament march by students on July 20, Gandhi said, ''I am very happy today to see that he, so-called home minister of this country, does not have the courage to come and sit here... why is the home minister not here today? The home minister is not here today because he is scared. The home minister authorised the shooting on our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot.''

 

'Students, idiots and andh bhakts'

 

The Congress MP talked about '3 categories' and added, ''there are three categories - students, idiots, and andh bhakts... andh bhakts who follow the idiots. Andhbhakt is a person who considers other person is God.''

 

Commercialisation of education

 

The Leader of Opposition criticised the education system and alleged, ''Education system is very expensive; more money is spent on one exam than is spent by govt on entire education budget. Students really irritated about not being allowed to follow their passion, to ask questions they want to.''

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