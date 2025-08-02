Twitter
Rahul Gandhi alleges NDA government sent late Arun Jaitley to 'threaten' him over farm laws, introduced a year after his death; son Rohan Jaitley reacts

The late BJP leader's son, Rohan Jaitley, slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks and defended his father, calling him a “staunch democrat" who believed in building consensus.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 03:56 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, launched a bizarre attack on the BJP and claimed that the NDA government had sent the late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to “threaten” him for trying to fight against the farm laws that were introduced by the Narendra Modi government earlier. Notably, the three farm laws Rahul Gandhi is talking about were brought in by the Centre in June 2020 as an ordinance, one year after Arun Jaitley's death in 2019. 

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Arun Jaitley?

“I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, ‘If you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you. ‘ I looked at him and said ‘I don’t think you have an idea who you are talking to,'” Rahul Gandhi said.

Arun Jaitley's son slams Rahul Gandhi for his remarks

The late BJP leader's son, Rohan Jaitley, slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks and defended his father, calling him a “staunch democrat" who believed in building consensus.

“Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020. More importantly, it was not in my father’s nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus. If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today. I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace," he tweeted.

READ | Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

