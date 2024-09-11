Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi agrees with PM Modi's this policy, says, 'don't see him diverting…'

“Not satisfied with…”: RG Kar victim doctor's parents question Bengal CM role in case

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

SEE PIC: New snake species with 'very big nose' found in India, its length is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Rahul Gandhi agrees with PM Modi's this policy, says, 'don't see him diverting…'

Rahul Gandhi agrees with PM Modi's this policy, says, 'don't see him diverting…'

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

10 foods to increase estrogen levels

10 foods to increase estrogen levels

10 vegetarian foods to boost stamina

10 vegetarian foods to boost stamina

8 Korean drinks to get rid of belly fat

8 Korean drinks to get rid of belly fat

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो न��ाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Gandhi agrees with PM Modi's this policy, says, 'don't see him diverting…'

During his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi held several talks with lawmakers, businessmen, and the press

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi agrees with PM Modi's this policy, says, 'don't see him diverting…'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

During a press briefing on his visit to the US, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi supported the Indian government’s policy on the bilateral relations with the US. On the other hand, he criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on China issue.

Rahul Gandhi who completed his US trip on Tuesday reiterated that there is not a dime of difference between Modi and what Congress regarding relations with the US. “I do not see a big diversion here I do not see Modi diverging very much from our approach with the US”, he said, while stressing on the fact that this relationship enjoys bipartisan support in both countries. He emphasized on the bilateral relation between India and US and said that both the countries needed each other.

Although, he was not in support of Modi’s approach towards China, especially the current situation where he alleged that the Chinese troops are deployed in the Indian territory in Ladakh. “We have Chinese troops occupying an area of land that is as big as Delhi in Ladakh, I do not know how any leader can justify this,” Rahul Gandhi said. He compared this with the United States and said that no President of the United States could explain why a neighbour is in possession of 4,000 square kilometres of US territory.

In regard to Pakistan, he supported the government’s position, saying that unless Pakistan ceases supporting terrorism, there are going to be serious hurdles to the negotiations between the two nations. He said, “Pakistan’s instigation of terrorism in our country is the factor that is preventing the two countries from progressing forward,” he said, dismissing the issue of Kashmir as the reason for no talks between the two nations.

During his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi held several talks with lawmakers, businessmen, and the press during which he touched on issues of international concern and the need to enhance relations between India and the US.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched in India: Check price, design and other features

Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched in India: Check price, design and other features

Pakistani e-commerce brand makes fun of BlinkIt for delivering panties instead of men's underwear, then..

Pakistani e-commerce brand makes fun of BlinkIt for delivering panties instead of men's underwear, then..

This state to get 3 new Vande Bharat express trains from Sept 15; check route and other details

This state to get 3 new Vande Bharat express trains from Sept 15; check route and other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement