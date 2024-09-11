Rahul Gandhi agrees with PM Modi's this policy, says, 'don't see him diverting…'

During his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi held several talks with lawmakers, businessmen, and the press

During a press briefing on his visit to the US, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi supported the Indian government’s policy on the bilateral relations with the US. On the other hand, he criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on China issue.

Rahul Gandhi who completed his US trip on Tuesday reiterated that there is not a dime of difference between Modi and what Congress regarding relations with the US. “I do not see a big diversion here I do not see Modi diverging very much from our approach with the US”, he said, while stressing on the fact that this relationship enjoys bipartisan support in both countries. He emphasized on the bilateral relation between India and US and said that both the countries needed each other.

Although, he was not in support of Modi’s approach towards China, especially the current situation where he alleged that the Chinese troops are deployed in the Indian territory in Ladakh. “We have Chinese troops occupying an area of land that is as big as Delhi in Ladakh, I do not know how any leader can justify this,” Rahul Gandhi said. He compared this with the United States and said that no President of the United States could explain why a neighbour is in possession of 4,000 square kilometres of US territory.

In regard to Pakistan, he supported the government’s position, saying that unless Pakistan ceases supporting terrorism, there are going to be serious hurdles to the negotiations between the two nations. He said, “Pakistan’s instigation of terrorism in our country is the factor that is preventing the two countries from progressing forward,” he said, dismissing the issue of Kashmir as the reason for no talks between the two nations.

During his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi held several talks with lawmakers, businessmen, and the press during which he touched on issues of international concern and the need to enhance relations between India and the US.