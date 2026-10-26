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Rahul Gandhi Acquitted: Why Sultanpur Court dismissed defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case by Sultanpur court over alleged remarks against Amit Shah. Know why the court dismissed the case.

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Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 12:08 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Acquitted: Why Sultanpur Court dismissed defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi Acquitted: Why Sultanpur Court dismissed defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah (Image source: ANI)
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got relief on Monday after a special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur dismissed a defamation case filed against him in 2018 over his alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The case, which had been pending for nearly eight years, stemmed from comments made by Gandhi during a press conference in Bengaluru, Karnataka, in May 2018. The complaint alleged that Gandhi had made objectionable remarks against Shah, who was then the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi travelled from Delhi to Sultanpur on Monday (October 26) to be present in court for the pronouncement of the verdict.

What was the 2018 Defamation Case against Rahul Gandhi?

The defamation complaint was filed by Vijay Mishra, a former BJP district vice-president and then-chairman of the local District Co-operative Bank. According to Mishra's counsel, advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, the case originated from remarks made by Gandhi at a press conference in Bengaluru in May 2018.

Shukla alleged that Gandhi had referred to Amit Shah as an accused in a murder case, prompting Mishra to initiate legal proceedings against the Congress leader.

The complainant argued that Gandhi's remarks were objectionable and defamatory towards Shah, who was serving as the BJP's national president at the time.

What did the complainant say before the verdict?

Ahead of Monday's verdict, Mishra expressed confidence that the court would rule in his favour, citing the prolonged legal proceedings."We are hopeful that we will receive justice, given the way they behaved toward our BJP’s national president at that time (Amit Shah). This legal case has been ongoing since 2018, spanning all the way to 2026. Today is the date for the verdict, and given how the case has been contested by our legal counsel, we are optimistic that the judgment will be in our favour," Mishra told ANI.

However, the special MP/MLA court dismissed the case against Gandhi on Monday.

The case had been under consideration since 2018, with the Sultanpur MP/MLA court summoning Gandhi on December 16, 2023, in connection with the complaint. The proceedings centred on whether Gandhi's alleged statements against Shah amounted to criminal defamation under the Indian Penal Code. After years of hearings and legal arguments, the court pronounced its verdict on October 26, 2026, dismissing the complaint.

What punishment could Rahul Gandhi have faced?

The complaint involved Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prescribes punishment for criminal defamation. Under the provision, a person convicted of criminal defamation could face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both. Earlier, advocate Pandey had stated that Gandhi could face a maximum of two years in prison and a fine if found guilty. Section 437A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) also provides for an accused person to execute bail bonds with sureties to ensure their appearance before a higher court if an appeal is filed against the trial court's decision.With Monday's dismissal, Gandhi has received relief in the long-running criminal defamation proceedings. The detailed grounds on which the court dismissed the complaint were not immediately available.

Rahul Gandhi's convoy meets with accident

Several people, including Congress workers and security personnel, were injured after five vehicles at the rear of Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided with an ambulance on the Purvanchal Expressway near Haliyapur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Gandhi was unharmed in the accident, which occurred around 100 km from Lucknow. CCTV footage showed damaged vehicles, including a Scorpio SUV with its bonnet crushed in the impact. Gandhi was travelling from Lucknow to Sultanpur to appear before a special MP/MLA court for the verdict in the 2018 defamation case involving his alleged remarks against Amit Shah. The accident occurred when the convoy was approximately 35 km from Sultanpur.

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