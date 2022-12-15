Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS of suppressing women: 'Why Jai Shri Ram, not Jai Siyaram'

Rahul Gandhi claimed 4-5 industrialists call shots in the country (File)

RSS suppresses women which is why it doesn't have female members, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed on Wednesday as his Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Rajasthan's Dausa. Attempting to drive home his point, he claimed BJP's ideological mentor RSS insults women with its 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan instead of using 'Jai Siyaram'. "Why did you remove Sita Maa? Why do you insult her? Why do you insult the women of India?" he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Goddess Sita, or Siya, was the wife of Lord Rama in Hindu mythology and is a revered religious figure in Indian culture.

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It completed 100 days on Friday.

Gandhi is one of the fiercest critics of the BJP and RSS. He often accuses the two outfits of fomenting religious division in Indian society.

Addressing a meeting at Dausa's Bagdi village, he claimed the two outfits had been trying to spread fear in the country.

Gandhi also claimed RSS had no women in their organisation.

"You will not find a woman in RSS. They suppress women, they do not allow women to enter their organisation," he said.

The RSS has a women wing named Rashtra Sevika Samiti.

He said the BJP and the RSS benefit from the fear they allegedly spread.

"Only the BJP and the RSS benefit from this fear because they convert this fear into hatred. Their entire organisations do the same work.. They work to divide the country, and spread hatred and fear. That is why the most important goal of Bharat Jodo Yatra is to stand against the fear and hatred being spread in the country," he said.

He claimed 4-5 industrialists call shots in the country, and bureaucrats and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi work at their behest.

With the yatra, Gandhi hopes to revitalise the party's rank and file that had been demoralised due to a string of humiliating Congress losses at the hands of the BJP. The party is facing a massive challenge from even the Aam Aadmi Party, which is attempting to replace it as the principal opposition in several states. Gandhi is also taking a shot at improving his image of a reluctant politician.